Volunteers launch cleaning drive at Lingambudhi Lake

December 3, 2019

Mysuru: As part of a citizen-led initiative to eliminate trash from water bodies, volunteers came together and cleaned up the Lingambudhi Lake surroundings on Sunday.

Around 20 residents of neighbouring areas along with former President of Lingambudhi Lake Parisara Samithi, senior citizen Lakki Maran collected large number of plastic covers and bottles, thermocol and other trash from the Lake premises. Forest Department staff also joined hands with volunteers in clearing the debris scattered across the water body.

The Lingambudhi Lake is naturally fed by two Rajakaluves. While one Rajakaluve is largely encroached, relentless flow of underground drainage water from surrounding areas has polluted the Lake to a large extent. Recently, 15 migratory Northern Shoveler birds were found dead inside the Lake.

People sneakily dump their trash, which includes huge mass of plastic waste, liquor bottles and other such scrap and leftovers here. 

The Lake has become a dumping spot of wet and dry waste and one can even witness trucks carrying construction and demolition waste assembling here and discarding their load in Lake premises.

