Sugamya Kreedotsava-2019 held

December 3, 2019

Mysuru: Grassroots Research And Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) in association with the Department of Public Education and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports had organised Sugamya Kreedotsava-2019 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad in city this morning.

Around 660 students from 17 Governments Schools of Mysuru and Mandya district participated in the Inter-School sports competition. MLA G.T. Devegowda inaugurated the event.

GRAAM Executive Director Dr. R. Basavaraju presided over the event. Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction Dr. Panduranga, Block Education Officer Krishna, Assistant Director of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Suresh and Zilla Panchayat Member Prema Kumari were the Chief Guests. International Kho-Kho player K.S. Megha was the special invitee.

Speaking on the occasion, GRAAM Executive Director Dr. R. Basavaraju gave an example of Michael Jordan, one of the greatest basketball players of all time and urged the children to take up sport and excel with devotion and dedication. After inaugurating the sports meet, MLA G.T. Devegowda opined that students should excel in sports apart from studies and urged them to participate in Dasara sports meet.

GRAAM, which is implementing Sugamya Shiksha, a comprehensive school development program, had organised the inter-school sports competition to strengthen the sportive spirit of the children and to support the progress of talented children in various sports. Individual games like running race along with kho-kho, volleyball and other games were conducted for boys and girls in Higher Primary and High School category.

