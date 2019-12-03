Police rescue kidnapped youth in one hour, nab three abductors
Police rescue kidnapped youth in one hour, nab three abductors

December 3, 2019

Mysuru: Three persons, who had kidnapped a 21-year-old youth at Alanahalli and demanded Rs.50,000 for his release, have been nabbed within an hour of committing the crime on Sunday.

The arrested are 29-year-old Manjunath and 25-year-old Nagaraju of Nadanahalli and 32-year-old Naveen of Subramanyeshwara Nagar in Hebbal 3rd Stage here.

The three kidnappers, on Dec.1, had kidnapped 21-year-old Yashwanth near Deve Gowda Circle in Alanahalli Police limits and had demanded Rs.50,000 ransom from Yashwant’s brother Manu, following which Manu had lodged a complaint at Alanahalli Police Station.

Alanahalli Police, who acted swiftly, nabbed the three kidnappers and rescued Yashwanth near Kanaka Bhavan in Nadanahalli within an hour.

DCP M. Muthuraj and Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar, supervised Alanahalli Inspector H. Hariyappa, ASI H.K. Sridhar and staff Chowdappa, Shivaprasad and Manik in the nabbing and rescue operation. 

City Police Commissioner’s  Office, Mysuru.

