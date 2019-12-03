Fake ‘Sadhus’ arrested for duping finance company owner in Kushalnagar
News

Fake ‘Sadhus’ arrested for duping finance company owner in Kushalnagar

December 3, 2019

Kushalnagar:  Kushalnagar Police have arrested four fake ‘Sadhus’ who had duped a finance company owner and had made away with a mobile phone and cash from him.

The arrested fake ‘Sadhus,’ said to be natives of Rajasthan, are Naganath, Mujurnath, Surabhnath and Umeshnath. 

The Police have seized a car besides confiscating various powders, which have been sent to a laboratory for testing.

On Nov.24, the fake ‘Sadhus,’ who came to Janashree Finance on IB Road in Kushalnagar, met B.A. Nagegowda, the owner of the company and had introduced themselves as Naga Sadhus from the Himalayas, gave him a powder to sniff and after Nagegowda fell unconscious, the accused had made away with Nagegowda’s mobile phone and cash.

Following a complaint by Nagegowda, Kodagu SP Dr. D.P. Sumana had formed a team headed by Dy.SP P.K. Muralidhar to nab the accused.

The Police team, which took up the investigation, have arrested all the four fake ‘Sadhus.’  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching