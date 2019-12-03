Sulwadi Maramma Temple Poisoning Case: Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of prime accused

December 3, 2019

Chamarajanagar: The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the bail plea of Immadi Mahadevaswamy, the prime accused in Sulwadi Maramma Temple food poisoning case in which at least 17 people died and over a hundred fell ill, after consuming poison laced ‘prasadam’ on Dec.14, 2018.

As the High Court had rejected the bail plea of Mahadevaswamy, he had filed the bail application at Supreme Court on Nov.5. A bench of Justices comprising Justice N.V. Ramana, Ajay Rastogi and V. Rama Subramanian, who heard the bail plea, rejected the plea.

Immadi Mahadevaswamy has been in jail, along with three other accused after being arrested by the Police a couple of days after the incident.

