Rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad: Organisations, students demand rigorous punishment to rapists
News

Rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad: Organisations, students demand rigorous punishment to rapists

December 3, 2019

Mysuru:  Condemning the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Hyderabad, members of Karnataka Veterinarians Association, Mysuru District Unit and Gandhada Gudi Foundation staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning and demanded rigorous punishment for the four accused.

Yesterday, Members of various organisations such as SC-ST Hitharakshana Vedike, Azad Hindu Sena, Karnataka Yuva Vedike, students of Sarada Vilas Law College and others, who assembled near Ballal Circle, formed a human chain and stage a protest.

Meanwhile, Prajnavantha Nagarika Vedike and Pathi Foundation, which condemned the rape and murder, observed a few minutes silence at Agraharaha Circle in city.

SC-ST Hitharakshana Vedike President Sridhar, Azad Hindu Sena’s J. Jayashankar, Karnataka Yuva Vedike President Suresh, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda, M.D. Parthasarathy and others took part in the protest.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching