Rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad: Organisations, students demand rigorous punishment to rapists

Mysuru: Condemning the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Hyderabad, members of Karnataka Veterinarians Association, Mysuru District Unit and Gandhada Gudi Foundation staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning and demanded rigorous punishment for the four accused.
Yesterday, Members of various organisations such as SC-ST Hitharakshana Vedike, Azad Hindu Sena, Karnataka Yuva Vedike, students of Sarada Vilas Law College and others, who assembled near Ballal Circle, formed a human chain and stage a protest.
Meanwhile, Prajnavantha Nagarika Vedike and Pathi Foundation, which condemned the rape and murder, observed a few minutes silence at Agraharaha Circle in city.
SC-ST Hitharakshana Vedike President Sridhar, Azad Hindu Sena’s J. Jayashankar, Karnataka Yuva Vedike President Suresh, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayana Gowda, M.D. Parthasarathy and others took part in the protest.
