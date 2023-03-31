‘Vote AAP to power in Karnataka this time’

March 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the most corrupt Government at the helm in the State, the people are looking for a change. Hence, they should support Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) this time, appealed its Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana here yesterday, in view of the elections to State Legislative Assembly on May 10, Sanjay Singh alleged that “BJP Government in Karnataka is neck deep in corruption, axing the welfare of the people. The preference given to loot the State is missing when it comes to development works. In this wake, the people should pledge their support to AAP which is committed towards the overall development of the State.”

Considering the programmes of the party (AAP) and its corruption free and transparent administration, the voters in Delhi favoured AAP Government again for the third time. Having faith in the party, the people in Punjab too have brought the party to power. We have retained the faith of the voters who have supported us, said Sanjay Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party has been spending people’s money on people only. Accordingly, free electricity and education is being provided at Delhi and Punjab. But the BJP Government in Karnataka has achieved the pride of ‘Percentage Government’ by collecting 40 percent commission, he said in a sarcastic tone.

The people who gave opportunities to Congress and BJP so far, should support AAP this time, urged Sanjay Singh.

State President of AAP Prithvi Reddy said ‘The people of the State are fed up of three major political parties, which came to be known during the survey conducted by AAP in several Constituencies of the State. Hence, the people are more inclined towards AAP and the manifesto is prepared after discussing with the people, with district-wise manifestos released in every district. Guarantee Cards are also being issued in this regard, so that the people can move Court if the promises are not fulfilled after coming to power.’

AAP State President Prithvi Reddy, Vice-Presidents Vijay Sharma and Chennappa Gowda, General Secretary Sanchit Sawhney, Secretary Basava-raja Mudigowder, District President Rangaiah, Mysuru candidates Malavika Gubbivani (Chamaraja Assembly Constituency), Dharmashree (NR) and Sosale Siddaraju (T.Narasipur) and Abdul Razak Mardala were present at the press meet.