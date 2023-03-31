SSLC exam begins in city
News, Top Stories

SSLC exam begins in city

March 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The fortnight-long Karnataka SSLC (2022-23) Board exams began at 45 centres across the city this morning amidst tight  Police security.

On the first day today, the First Language paper was held (10.30am to 1.45 pm) smoothly with no incidents of copying or other malpractices reported from any centres of the city, it is learnt.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that a total of 37,475 students are appearing for the SSLC exam in 148 centres (including 45 in Mysuru city) in the district.

All the students are required to mandatorily bring their admit card for verification.

KSRTC is providing free transport to students from their native place to the exam centre upon production of admit card. The exams went off smoothly on the first day, he said adding that Flying Squads in the city and all Taluks kept a vigil on the conduct of exam in the district.

The exam will conclude with Social Science paper on Apr.15.

Parents of students were seen giving last minute tips to their wards and instilling confidence in them at the centres ahead of the exam.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs went around some of the exam centres in city and district to monitor the conduct of the exam.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching