SSLC exam begins in city

March 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The fortnight-long Karnataka SSLC (2022-23) Board exams began at 45 centres across the city this morning amidst tight Police security.

On the first day today, the First Language paper was held (10.30am to 1.45 pm) smoothly with no incidents of copying or other malpractices reported from any centres of the city, it is learnt.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs said that a total of 37,475 students are appearing for the SSLC exam in 148 centres (including 45 in Mysuru city) in the district.

All the students are required to mandatorily bring their admit card for verification.

KSRTC is providing free transport to students from their native place to the exam centre upon production of admit card. The exams went off smoothly on the first day, he said adding that Flying Squads in the city and all Taluks kept a vigil on the conduct of exam in the district.

The exam will conclude with Social Science paper on Apr.15.

Parents of students were seen giving last minute tips to their wards and instilling confidence in them at the centres ahead of the exam.

DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs went around some of the exam centres in city and district to monitor the conduct of the exam.