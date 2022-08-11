Voter ID card-Aadhaar linking drive launched
Voter ID card-Aadhaar linking drive launched

August 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started a drive to link Voter ID cards with Aadhaar cards in several States across the country.

Accordingly, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched the drive in city by linking MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy’s Aadhaar card to Voters ID at first at a programme held in city recently. MCC officials’ Aadhaar cards were also linked during the programme.

Linking Voter ID with an Aadhaar card will help in the identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one Constituency or more than once in the same Constituency. General Public may link their Aadhaar numbers filling Form 6B forms and submit it to Booth Level Officer (BLO) or can also do it online by downloading Voter Help Line App from Google Play Store, according to MCC Commissioner.

