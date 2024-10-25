Voting on Nov. 13, counting on Nov. 23

October 25, 2024

Bengaluru: With the deadline for filing nomination papers concluding today (Oct. 25), major political parties in the State — the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP-JD(S) coalition — have announced their candidates for the bypolls to three Assembly segments scheduled for Nov. 13.

The bypolls will take place in the Channapatna Assembly segment in Ramanagara district, Shiggaon in Haveri district, and Sandur in Ballari district.

Candidates

The Congress has nominated former Minister and BJP defector C.P. Yogeshwar as its candidate for Channapatna. For the Shiggaon Constituency, the party has chosen Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and for the Sandur seat, Annapurna Tukaram, wife of Ballari MP E. Tukaram.

In the Opposition BJP-JD(S) NDA alliance, Bharat Bommai, son of former CM and current Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai, has been named the candidate for Shiggaon Assembly seat.

Bangaru Hanumanth, a BJP worker, will contest for Sandur (ST) seat, while JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will run for the prestigious Channapatna seat. Counting of votes will be taken up on Nov. 23.