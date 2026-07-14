Vow to check contamination of Lakes: MGP appeals citizens

July 14, 2026

Mysuru: Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has appealed to the citizens to resolve for checking the flow of contaminated water to landmark Lakes of the city — Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake, Thippayyana Kere and Hebbal Lake — and clear the encroachments of Raja Kaluves.

The MGP meeting was held under the chairmanship of its Working President S.K. Dinesh and Hon. Secretary Prabha Nandish, at its office in Yadavagiri on Sunday, that was attended by Environment Engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) Shruti, Assistant Engineers of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), Girish, Ramachandra and others.

Referring to the recent directions of MLAs G.T. Devegowda, K. Harishgowda, Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa, during a detailed discussion held on the drinking water network and UGD pipeline works, calling for recharging of borewells to ensure their functionality, it was anticipated that the drinking water supply may be hit due to deficient in seasonal rainfall.

The officers were urged to take preventive measures against the possible encroachment of Raja Kaluves, as it was observed that 60% of such encroachments have been noticed in Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly Constituency alone, followed by Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari Constituencies, where too the similar encroachments cannot be ruled out, but there is no clear information about the same.

The officers informed that, there has been an unscientific practice among the recent house owners, who resort to connect storm water pipe to UGD line, allowing rain water falling on the terrace to flow freely, leading to the issues lately. Hence, the house owners should refrain from such construction designs.

To a question on UGD pipeline works going on at a snail’s pace at all the four Assembly Constituencies, the officers attributed the delay to paucity of funds and other technical reasons.

When the MGP members expressed their disappointment over officers not doing much to address issues related to lakes in city, the officers blamed it on the households, who are constructing houses in violation of rules. While the rules specify UGD network as per the plan of the houses, most of the houses located in wards, defy those norms. Ultimately, the lakes are turning into slush, following the flow of sewage water.

MGP Founder-Member Bhamy V. Shenoy urged the officers to design a Master Plan to arrest the flow of sewage water to Kukkarahalli and Lingambudhi Lakes. To restore the whole UGD network alone, it requires not less than Rs.1,500 crore, he said, blaming the real estate industry for the unscientific construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the residential layouts developed around Thippayyana Kere, leading to the contamination of the water body.

MGP members Leela Venkatesh, P. Rakesh, G. Puttaswamy, Paramjyothi, Mullur Prakash, Varun, Harish, Bhanu Prashanth, K. Madhusudhan and B. Deepak were present.