VVCE fetes Best Students Department-wise

May 3, 2023

Out of 867 graduates, 664 students bag job opportunities

Mysore/Mysuru: “A total of 867 students will be graduating this year, out of which 664 students have already bagged multiple job opportunities from more than 230 different companies and the highest package offered to a student was Rs.24 lakh,” said Dr. B. Sadashivegowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru.

Speaking at the farewell event for final year students, he appreciated the hard work and dedication of the students, who had organised several activities including music, dance, games and speeches.

Chief guest Ankoor Banerjee, Campus Talent Attraction Programme Manager, Nokia, Bengaluru said, “Today is the beginning of a new chapter in your lives. The students are now ready to embark on their professional careers and make a mark in the world of engineering.”

VVS Hon. Secretary P. Vishwanath expressed happiness saying that VVCE students have got 56 patents last year, the highest among all the engineering colleges in Mysuru.

On the occasion, S. Kunal (Computer Science) and Riya Achaiah (Information Science) received Best Students of the College award while Best Students in each Department were also feted by the College management.