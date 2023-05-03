Students create voting awareness

May 3, 2023

Third-year students (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), who are also NSS volunteers, are going around the Yadavagiri area in the city sharing English pamphlets — published by Yadavagiri Residents Association (YRA) — on the importance of voting. Residents and the younger population were asking them if they could provide Kannada pamphlets.

The students are doing this awareness work for the last two to three days and are planning to continue the job, covering the geography of Yadavagiri and surrounding areas.

The students are not just giving pamphlets but are also discussing why people should vote. Many residents asked the students if they belong to any party to which the reply was negative. The students told the residents that their main purpose is to encourage people to vote for the candidate of their choice and they do not owe allegiance to any political party.

S.K. Dinesh, Convenor of YRA, said they will set up awareness banners all over Yadavagiri, asking people to vote without fail on May 10.