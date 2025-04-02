Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

April 2, 2025

Opposition spreading rumours, fake narratives, says Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju this morning introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

The Amendment Bill, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), aims to streamline Waqf property administration, introduce technology-driven management and enhance transparency.

Rijiju emphasised that the consultation process undertaken by the JPC was the most extensive in India’s democratic history. “Over 97.27 lakh petitions and memorandums were received through physical and online formats, and the JPC examined each one before finalising its report,” he stated.

Additionally, 284 delegations, including Waqf Boards from 25 States and Union Territories, legal experts, charitable organisations, academicians & religious leaders, submitted their views.

Flays Congress for misusing laws

Amid Opposition protests, Rijiju clarified that the Government has no intention of interfering in religious institutions. “Changes made to the Waqf law by the UPA Government gave it overriding power over other statutes, necessitating these amendments,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on Congress, Rijiju accused the party of questionable modifications to Waqf laws during its tenure. “Congress was willing to hand over the historic Parliament building to Waqf Councils. Under the UPA government, 123 major buildings were denotified and handed over to Waqf,” he said.

Tracing the Bill’s history, Rijiju stated that the Waqf laws date back to pre-Independence, beginning with the ‘Mussalman Waqf Validating Act’ of 1913, followed by the ‘Mussalman Waqf Act’ of 1923, which focused on accounting and transparency. After Independence, the Waqf Act of 1954 was enacted, incorporating State Waqf Boards.

Rijiju asserted that the Waqf Amendment Bill is “prospective, not retrospective,” dismissing Opposition claims that it aims to seize Muslim properties. “Let me state clearly — no one is taking away any property of Muslims. Registered properties will remain unaffected. The Opposition is spreading lies and fake narratives,” he said.

India holds the largest Waqf properties globally and Rijiju stressed that these assets must be utilised for the welfare of Muslims. “Waqf properties cannot remain idle. Had the BJP not come to power in 2014, the previous Congress Government would have handed over Parliament and airport lands to the Waqf. These amendments were essential,” he said.

“We endeavour to make the Waqf Board a truly secular institution. When we are introducing positive reforms, why are we being questioned? Those uninvolved in the bill are being misled and provoked,” he added.