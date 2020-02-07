Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s remark on PM Modi
News

Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi’s remark on PM Modi

February 7, 2020

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for more than an hour this morning after it witnessed a ruckus over Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s statement during the Question Hour condemning some remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made while addressing an election rally in Delhi.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan interrupted the proceedings of the Question Hour to condemn the remarks by Rahul Gandhi, prompting the Congress MPs to protest. Speaker Om Birla tried to stop the Union Minister. Harsh Vardhan, however, continued with his statement of condemnation. Congress MP Manickam Tagore was seen moving towards the front row of the Treasury Bench where the Union Minister was speaking from. Speaker then adjourned the House till 1 pm.

Addressing an election rally on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi would not be able to come out of his home after six months as the youths would beat him up with sticks and make him understand that the country could not progress unless he provides employment to them.

Though Speaker was conducting the proceeding of the Question Hour, Harsh Vardhan rose abruptly and started reading out a statement from a piece of paper. He said he would like to first “unequivocally condemn the outlandish remarks” of the Congress leader against Prime Minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, “After Rahul Gandhi’s instigation, they thought                  of showing the ‘danda’ way. There was an attempt to manhandle Dr. Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and  height of goondaism.” 

READ ALSO  PM to send Central teams to assess flood damage in Karnataka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching