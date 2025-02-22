War Memorial gains momentum with polishing work in full swing

February 22, 2025

Mysuru: The construction of the War Memorial at NCC Parade Grounds near the old Deputy Commissioner’s Office along Mysuru-Hunsur Road in the city, which had been progressing at a slow pace, has now gained momentum.

The polishing of large black stone slabs, meticulously carved for the memorial, is currently underway. The memorial’s construction had been stalled for a while.

However, the required slabs have now been shaped and are being systematically assembled in the basement area of the site. The polishing work has commenced, giving the slabs a striking lustre suitable for the memorial.

Polishing in phases

For the past three to four days, the slabs have been undergoing a phased polishing process. After being polished twice, the slabs are carefully lowered using a crane, reassembled in the basement and polished once more.

Six skilled craftsmen from Tamil Nadu, renowned for their expertise in stone carving, are handling the intricate polishing work. The War Memorial is expected to reach its final stage within the next 15 days.

The final slab of the memorial will prominently feature the logo of the Indian Armed Forces. Additionally, emblems representing the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Paramilitary Forces will be carved into the slabs. These logos and inscriptions will be engraved in gold colour, enhancing the memorial’s grandeur.

Traditional circular basement design

The basement of the War Memorial is designed in a traditional circular pattern, with stairways built in four directions. An adjacent area has been designated for displaying war equipment, including battle tanks, aircraft, ships and guns used in battles. The Indian Army has agreed to provide the necessary equipment for this display.

Retired Army Officer and senior KAS officer C.L. Anand, who is supervising the site, has already initiated the necessary arrangements for acquiring the war equipment. Once the memorial construction is completed, the used war tanks, guns and other equipment will be brought to Mysuru for display.

Formerly the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation, Anand was transferred by the Government and has not been assigned a new position since.

For the past 15 days, he has been in Mysuru, overseeing the War Memorial’s construction. Anand visits the site daily, closely supervising the polishing work and providing valuable guidance and suggestions to ensure the memorial’s timely completion.

Landscaping to commence soon

We aim to complete the War Memorial construction in Mysuru at the earliest. A Panchaloha emblem will be installed on the memorial and its crafting is currently underway. High-quality stone, donated by a quarry in Chamarajanagar and valued at crores of rupees, has been precisely cut for the memorial and is now being assembled and polished. Greenstone slabs from Hassan have been brought in for assembly around the basement area of the memorial. Additionally, landscaping efforts, including planting trees and greenery around the site, will commence once construction is completed. These initiatives are already in progress. —C.L. Anand, Senior KAS Officer