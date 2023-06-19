City War Memorial works resume after a poll break

June 19, 2023

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Embellishing green granite stones arrive from Hassan; Aug. 15 inauguration target

Mysore/Mysuru: After a break for over five months due to pre-poll preparations, enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct, the election per se and the subsequent assuming of power by the new Government, the work on War Memorial being constructed in the heart of the city has picked up pace.

The stakeholders behind the project are expecting the works to be completed in two months for the Memorial to be inaugurated on Aug. 15, Independence Day. As a signal for the works to have restarted, special green granite stones have arrived from Hassan that will be used for embellishment after the black granite is polished and laid on the structure (pedestal).

The magnificent War Memorial is being constructed at the NCC Parade Grounds, located adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and right in front of the NCC Group Headquarters. This Memorial serves as a symbol of deep respect for the sacrifices made by the Defence Forces.

Enhancing aesthetics

While black granite stones have taken the spotlight in the Memorial, the breathtaking beauty of natural green granite — with its intricate patterns, swirls and patches — will enhance the aesthetics further. As a dark shade, it complements the black granite while also creating an eye-catching contrast with lighter tones in the surrounding environment.

The green granite, Hassan Green Stone, has been procured from Hassan and the approximate cost is Rs. 25 lakh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Hassan Additional Deputy Commissioner C.L. Ananda, who was the former Mysuru Assistant Commissioner, an Ex-Serviceman himself, said that the Hassan Green Granite has been donated by L.K. Vijayakumar, the Proprietor of Ganesha Enterprises.

“I told him about the requirement for green granite for the War Memorial and he readily agreed and has donated the 3,000 sq.ft stones free of cost as it is for a noble cause. He has also paid the royalty and GST to the Government and has cut the stones to suit the requirement of the Memorial,” Ananda revealed.

It is worth mentioning that the black granite stone used for the Memorial was sourced from a quarry in Chamarajanagar, belonging to H.M. Puttamadaiah. His generous contribution included a 33 cubic metre stone, valued at approximately Rs. 65 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh.

The refinement, cutting and polishing of these stones to meet the specifications of the Memorial were carried out by SVG Granites, owned by Srinath Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy. Despite the estimated cost of over Rs. 10 lakh, they graciously provided their services free of charge.

Polishing, engraving works

The green granite will enhance the aesthetics of the black granite and the polishing work has been assigned to sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru who has gained considerable experience in carving and polishing works. Polished black and green granite will be fixed as per the blueprint, Hassan ADC C.L. Ananda said.

The foundation of the Memorial, consisting of steps rising 10 feet high, is being built on all four sides. In the centre, there will be a 7-foot Sarnath Ashoka Emblem — donated by an anonymous donor — on each of the four sides. The total height of the War Memorial, including the foundation, will be 43 feet.

The stonework also included engraving works where insignias of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will be intricately carved and painted using American white paint.