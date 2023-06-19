R.T. Nagar residents to get drinking water by July 17: MP Pratap Simha

June 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha has assured residents of R.T. Nagar in the city of providing uninterrupted power and drinking water supply by July 17.

Chairing a meeting of CESC officials at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Simha directed the officials to ensure that R.T. Nagar gets power and drinking water supply by July 17.

Pointing out that it has been 20 years since the formation of R.T. Nagar Layout, he said out of the 40 MLD water available, 20 MLD should be supplied to areas coming under Chamundeshwari Constituency.

Referring to complaints that R.T. Nagar streets were in darkness resulting in immoral activities, Simha asked the officials to install street lights at the earliest.

Taking the officials to task for being apathetic for installation of street lights on Ring Road, the MP warned MUDA officials that he would be forced to lock up MUDA Office if it does not act on the issue at the earliest.

CESC SE Sunil Kumar, AEE Dharani and other officials were present at the meeting.

Hike in power tariff

Speaking to media on the steep hike in power tariff, Simha said that several industrial bodies in Bengaluru have warned of shutting down industries and factories.

“Despite representations by industrial bodies and others, Energy Minister K.J. George has said that power tariff will not come down. Upset over the Government’s stand, the FKCCI has called for a Statewide bandh on June 22,” he said wondering from where can the Government earn revenues if industries shut down due to the adamant stand of the Congress Government.

Referring to the Government’s Anna Bhagya scheme, Simha lashed out at the Congress Government for making false claims. Pointing out that it is the Modi Government which is giving 5 kg of rice to every beneficiary, he urged CM Siddharamaiah to meet the Congress promise of giving 10 kg of free rice. Simha asked the State Government to source rice from elsewhere and keep its promise to beneficiaries.

Commenting on CM Siddharamaiah blaming the Centre for not giving rice, the MP said that the Centre has to maintain sufficient rice stocks to meet the needs of all the States. The CM should understand this and stop blaming the Centre for his follies, he said.

On Siddu as full-term CM

Referring to District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa’s remarks on the continuance of Siddharamaiah as the Chief Minister for the full term, he said “Siddharamaiah will not leave the CM’s post to his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar for any reason. Siddu has made his intention clear through his supporter Ministers such as Dr. Mahadevappa and M.B.Patil.”

Lashing out at Major Industries Minister M.B. Patil for terming him as a small man, Simha said that Patil was experiencing consternation as he did not get the Water Resources portfolio which he had sought.

Taking exception to Patil’s criticism of senior BJP leader B.L.Santosh, Simha questioned Patil why he was against the Brahmin community. He also wondered whether Patil really belonged to Lingayat community as he remained silent when B.S. Yediyurappa, a tall Lingayat leader, was falsely implicated in a denotification case and intentionally sent to jail when Congressman Hansraj Bharadwaj was the Governor.

Continuing his tirade against Patil, Simha said that it was the Congress which sought to divide Veerashaiva-Lingayats through various means when Siddu was the CM for the first time. The MP also reminded Patil that Congress MP D.K. Suresh had recently reprimanded him (Patil) for publicly saying that Siddu would continue as the CM for the full term of five years.

Replying to a question on the selection of Opposition leader, Simha said the BJP High Command would select an able legislator as the Opposition Leader to take on the ruling Congress.

Maintaining that the name of Vijayapura MLA and firebrand BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is doing the rounds, he said that Yatnal has the firepower to take on the Congress.

Commenting on delayed monsoon, he said that it rained heavily whenever the BJP was in power. “Even the rain gods too seem to be not in favour of the Congress Government and farmers are gazing at the sky for rains,” he said.