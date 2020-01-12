Works on Super Speciality Hospital in Madikeri to begin soon

January 12, 2020

Madikeri: The demand for a Super Speciality Hospital in Kodagu District seems to get fulfilled with a 450-bed hospital to come up soon at the campus of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri at a cost of Rs. 100 crore.

As per the guidelines of Medical Council of India, a teaching hospital of a Medical College should have 750 beds but the present hospital has only 300 beds. To add another 450 beds, the new super speciality hospital will be constructed at the same premises.

With the new hospital coming up, facilities like hi-tech Operation Theatre, Orthopaedics Wing, Laboratory, Intensive Care Unit, ENT, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Ophthalmic Wings would be upgraded. The number of qualified doctors, specialists, staff nurses and paramedical staff would also increase substantially. With the Medical College already functioning, the interns will be ready to serve patients round-the-clock in all the wings of the hospital and PG courses too are likely to be started.

MP Pratap Simha in his tweet has stated that the work on the 450 bed super speciality hospital with an outlay of Rs.100 crore would commence soon. He further stated that the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ was due on Dec.31 last but was postponed for various reasons.

Medical College Dean Dr. Cariappa said that as per the stipulation of Medical Council of India, the District Hospital should have 750 beds. Hence the augmentation from the present 300 beds has paved way for the construction of the super Speciality Hospital.

