Gen. Thimayya Museum in Madikeri gets MiG-21 fighter

January 12, 2020

Madikeri: A decommissioned MiG-21 fighter jet has been added to General K.S. Thimayya Museum in Madikeri thus adding to the existing collection of war relics at the war memorial. The fighter jet had been in use by the Indian Air Force.

The continuous effort of Retired Air Marshal Nanda Cariappa, son of late Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, has paved way for the inclusion of the MiG-21 C- 1624 fighter jet to the museum.

The fighter plane left Uttar Pradesh airbase on Jan.5 and was brought to Madikeri on a multi-wheeled carrier by road. The aircraft has arrived in parts and will be assembled by experts.

Nirmiti Kendra has readied three concrete platforms to support the aircraft which will be available for public view soon. The war memorial already has an Army Battle Tank.

