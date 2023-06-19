Hike in power tariff: FKCCI calls for Karnataka Bandh on June 22
News

Hike in power tariff: FKCCI calls for Karnataka Bandh on June 22

June 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Strongly opposing the steep hike in power tariff, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) has called for Karnataka Bandh on June 22.

The FKCCI on June 10 had appealed the State Government to immediately withdraw the power tariff hike in the interests of industries and the service sector. But as the Government has failed to respond to its plea, the FKCCI has called for Karnataka Bandh on June 22, during which all industries across the state will shut down.

