Mysuru DC donates blood, explains its importance

June 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has given a call to the youngsters to donate blood, in the wake of rising demand during accidents and for the needy.

DC Dr. Rajendra spoke as a chief guest after inaugurating World Blood Donor Day organised jointly by JSS Medical College and Hospital, Blood Bank, Pathology Department, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), NSS Unit and JSS College of Nursing at Sri Rajendra Centenary Auditorium, JSS Hospital in city on June 14.

Dr. Rajendra, who also donated blood to inspire others, expressed his gratitude to those who are voluntarily donating blood.

Presiding over the programme, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath explained the significance and value of blood donation and elaborated on how it positively impacts the health of a donor.

Dr. Anupama Sundar, Dr. Yuvarajnath and Naveen Kumar, who have donated blood several times, were felicitated on the occasion, along with the members of various organisations involved in organising blood donation camps. A total of 90 people voluntarily donated blood.

Officer of JSS Blood Bank Dr. P. Pallavi created awareness on safe blood donation. Deputy Director of JSS Hospital Dr. Manjunath, Administrative Officer Lokesh, Head of Pathology Dr. C.S. Sheela Devi, Principal, of JSS College of Nursing M.K. Ashwathi Devi, Heads of Departments of JSS Hospital, staff and students of JSS College of Nursing were present.