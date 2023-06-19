World Blood Donor Day on June 14: Jeeva Rakshaka Award conferred on donors

June 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA T.S. Srivatsa has described blood donation as a noble job that comes in handy in saving one’s life and the younger generation must show its social commitment by taking interest in donating blood.

The World Blood Donor Day was organised jointly by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, District Aids Prevention and Control Unit (DAPCU), Lions Blood Centre Jeevadhara and National Institute of Engineering (NIE) at NIE auditorium on Manandavadi Road in the city recently.

During the event, Jeeva Rakshaka Award was given to the persons who have voluntarily donated blood more than 30 times.

“Like how food is important for a man, blood is the only alternative for blood despite the advancement of technology. The service rendered by blood donors and blood banks during Covid-19 pandemic is laudable. To encourage blood donors further, the State Government should chalk out subsidised schemes for their benefit and give priority in the facilities,” said Srivatsa.

Mayor Shivakumar said: “Like eye donation, the donation of blood is like an elixir of life which assumes greater significance. Now, in the modern days the demand is more for blood and hence there is a need to create awareness among public in this regard. The blood donors have been doing the great service which should be continued.”

Medical Officer of K.R. Hospital Blood Bank Dr. Manjunath created awareness on the benefits of blood donation.

Jeeva Rakshaka Award was conferred on M.P. Keshav Gowda, Nanjunda Swamy, Medha, Ananya Prabhu, Girija Patil, P. Harish, Masaram Mali, Gopal, S. Ramachandra, Shivakumar Hanji and Suhas.

Senior General Manager, JK Tyre and Industries Limited, R. Jagadish and Assistant Manager Nagaraj, Senior Manager of L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Latha Omprakash, Founders of Blood On Call Club Anand Mandoth and Devendra Parihariya were felicitated on the occasion for voluntarily organising more blood donation camps.

DAPCU Officer Dr. Mohammed Siraj Ahmed, Director of Jeevadhara Blood Bank Girish and Muthanna, Vice-Principal of NIE Dr. M.S. Ganesh Prasad, Rashmi, Mamatha, Suresh, Ajay Shastri and others were present.