Cong. MP D.K. Suresh to retire from politics?

June 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Even as the State Congress, which is buoyed by the resounding victory in the Assembly polls, is gearing up for next year’s all important Lok Sabha polls, the party MP from Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh has hinted at retiring from electoral politics.

D.K. Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, is said to be disappointed with the current state of politics.

Speaking to press persons in the State Capital on Sunday, Suresh, a Congress strongman, who has won from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat twice, said that he does not have peace seeing the current state of politics.

Maintaining that he wants to give a chance to others, the MP said there are many leaders in the Congress who can carry on the mantle and he would like to serve the party only as a worker.

Pointing out that there is still 10 months left for his term, he said he would continue to serve the people and be among them.

Observing that Party organisation is one part and winning the elections is another, the MP said that he was satisfied with his work as an MP.