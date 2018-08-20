‘Waterproofing is vital to protect a building’

Mysuru: “In the interest of the safety of the building waterproofing should be compulsorily advocated during the construction stage” opined S. Krishnaprasad, President, water-proofing Contractors Association.

He was delivering a talk on ‘Necessity of waterproofing during construction of a building’ at Institution of Engineers, JLB road recently.

Krishnaprasad contended that even a luxuriously built house would turn useless if seepage of water begins through the ceiling thus necessitating the waterproofing of the roof. He observed that many people have a wrong notion that waterproofing was very expensive which in fact amounted to just 2 to 3 percent of the cost of construction of the building. Continuing Prasad said that many waterproofing chemicals were available in the market and added that only the suitable one for the building should be used. He added that waterproofing also strengthens the building.

IEI Mysuru Chairman M. Chinnaswamy, Honorary Secretary B.V. Ravindranath and others were present. Krishnaprasad was felicitated on the occasion.