We have a balanced team that can win matches: Karun Nair

August 9, 2025

By S.N. Venkatnag Sobers

He led the Mysore Warriors to their first Maharaja Trophy title last season and made a notable comeback to the Indian Test team, which put up a strong fight against England on their home turf.

The cricketer in focus is Karun Nair, whose return to the national side was powered by consistent domestic performances, including a double century (204) against the England Lions.

However, the England series didn’t go exactly as he had hoped — he managed a total of 205 runs from eight innings, with just one half-century.

Star of Mysore caught up with Karun Nair to talk about his England experience and his thoughts on the upcoming KSCA Maharaja Trophy. Excerpts…

Star of Mysore (SOM): Firstly, what are your thoughts on the England series? And how did it feel after the last Test at The Oval ended in a draw?

Karun Nair: It was an outstanding experience. The series was fought hard by two very good teams right till the end. Every Test went the full five days, which speaks to the quality of cricket played.

Being part of it was special. The fight we showed as a team was incredible — the way we came back from difficult positions and created pressure situations for the opposition was outstanding. It was satisfying to finish with some remarkable performances across the series, even though we couldn’t win it outright.

SOM: Your thoughts on this year’s Maharaja Trophy?

Karun Nair: It’s always an exciting time of the year for Karnataka cricketers. The Maharaja Trophy is a fantastic platform provided by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for players to showcase their skills in a franchise format. I’m happy to be a part of it again and looking forward to another season with the Mysore Warriors.

SOM: This year, you, Manish Pandey and Prasidh Krishna — three players with India experience — are together in the Mysore Warriors squad. How does it feel to share the dressing room?

Karun Nair: I call it awesome. Full credit goes to our team management and coaching staff for assembling such a balanced side. Their auction strategy was spot on and they’ve built a squad that can play some excellent cricket in the Maharaja Trophy. It’s always special to share the dressing room with players of such quality and experience.

SOM: With the tournament being held in Mysuru, how do you think it will help Mysore Warriors?

Karun Nair: I think all teams will be playing in the same conditions, so there won’t be any big home advantage for us. The only plus is that, over the last few years, we’ve had the chance to practice on the same ground where the tournament will be played.

That gives some of our players a bit of familiarity with how the pitch behaves and the ground dimensions. That said, most of our boys have already played here and know the conditions well. Still, it’s special to have the tournament in Mysuru and we’re looking forward to the kind of amazing support this city always gives.

SOM: Can you tell us about this year’s team composition?

Karun Nair: As I mentioned earlier, full credit goes to the owners and support staff. They come to the auction with a clear plan and execute it well. That preparation shows in the squad we have this year and in previous years too. I’m very happy with our team; it’s well balanced, with the right mix of experience and talent. On paper, it looks like a side that can play quality cricket and win matches consistently.

SOM: After doing so well in the domestic season for Vidarbha, how does it feel to return to Karnataka — your home State?

Karun Nair: It feels really good. I’m grateful to the Vidarbha Cricket Association for the opportunities and support they gave me over the last two years. They provided me with a great platform to perform. Now, I’m looking forward to bringing that same form back home and contributing to Karnataka’s success. Winning matches for my State again will be very special.