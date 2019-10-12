We need more temples of learning in our country: Governor Vajubhai Vala

October 12, 2019

Union Minister releases commemorative volume ‘A Journey of Quality and Excellence’

Mysuru: “Just like religious institutions, educational institutions are the need of the hour in our country,” opined Governor Vajubhai R. Vala.

He was delivering his Presidential address at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Global Campus of JSS AHER and inauguration of 104th Jayanti of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Varuna village yesterday.

“We have a number of temples in our country. We also need more number of temples of learning. I would like to congratulate JSS institutions for their contribution in the field of education. Suttur Seers have built a number of temples of learning. Country’s richness cannot be measured by monetary gains. The key to success is knowledge. All of us should contribute at least 10 per cent of our earnings to such religious institutions who are working for the betterment of the society,” he added.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who released the special commemorative volume ‘A Journey of Quality and Excellence’ of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research yesterday, is seen handing over the first copy of the book to President Ram Nath Kovind. Also seen are (from left) Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Savitha Kovind, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and District Minister V. Somanna.

After releasing the special commemorative volume ‘A Journey of Quality and Excellence,’ which highlighted the achievements of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said, “Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji is the inspiration behind the State Government’s Vidya Siri Scheme.”

Calling Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji a visionary beyond ordinary, he said “Mahaswamiji had established a number of boarding homes for poor students from rural areas in 1930s. The Suttur Mutt is offering Trividha Dasoha — food, education and health — free of cost and has contributed immensely in the field of education, spirituality and religion.”

“On Oct. 10, the President took part in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at the Palace and today (Oct. 11), he is inaugurating the 104th Jayanti of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji. This is a rare coincidence where we are celebrating the birth centenaries of two great souls who were like Guru-Shishya (Teacher-Student) at the same time,” said Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

