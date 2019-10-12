Health sector remains major challenge for India: President Ram Nath Kovind

October 12, 2019

Calls upon health professionals to serve in rural areas once or twice a month

Mysuru: President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday stressed the need to improve access to health services in the country to tackle the challenges ahead.

He was speaking after unveiling the foundation stone plaque for the Global Campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at Varuna village of Mysuru taluk.

“The country has achieved a lot over the years. However, health has remained a major challenge due to communicable, non-communicable, new and emerging diseases,” he added.

The President said that “cleanliness and sanitation is the basic requirement for tackling many of our health-related diseases. Health challenges are linked to larger Socio-Economic challenges. Our solutions to meet our health challenges need to be broad-based and multi-pronged.”

Advocating the use of both modern and traditional medicine to meet country’s health challenges, Kovind said it was also important to focus on both mind and body and the introduction of yoga and traditional Indian medicine would enrich the domain of alternative therapies.

He called upon health professionals to give back to society by serving in rural areas and among the deprived neighbourhoods on dedicated days, for at least once or twice a month.

Kovind said the Union Government remains committed to tackle the health challenges through the flagship Ayushman Bharat Programme and other Health Missions. The Swachh Bharat Mission too is a campaign closely linked to achieve health goals. A nationwide revolution for cleanliness and health is already under way. It must continue and become stronger with each passing day, he said and added that it would be a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birth anniversary was celebrated recently.

The President also expressed confidence that this new ‘Global Campus’ of JSS AHER would help the institution to further contribute in the field of education.

He said the ‘Global Campus’ was a fitting tribute to Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, whose 104th Jayanti is being celebrated this year and also recalled Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar conferring the title of ‘Rajaguru Tilaka’ to the late Seer in 1953 for his immense contribution to society.

First Lady Savitha Kovind, Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, District Minister V. Somanna, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Jnanayogashrama Seer Sri Siddeshwara Swamiji, Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Swamiji and others were present on the occasion.

