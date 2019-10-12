I-T raid on Dr. G. Parameshwara: PA Ramesh ends life

October 12, 2019

Bengaluru: Even as the Income Tax (I-T) raids on the residence and several educational institutions belonging to senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara continued for the third-day today, with I-T sleuths reportedly recovering incriminating documents pertaining to medical seats blocking and money-laundering, the body of Ramesh, a Personal Assistant (PA) of Dr. Parameshwara, was found hanging from a tree in Jnanabharathi Police Station limits here this morning.

Ramesh, who was let-off by I-T sleuths at 6 this morning after two days of relentless questioning, went missing after informing his close associates that he was unable to face the I-T and would end life. Later, at about 10 am, Ramesh’s body was found hanging.

Ramesh was serving as PA to Dr. Parameshwara for eight years. He started his career as a typist at former Dy.CM’s office and had also worked at KPCC office in Bengaluru for over 10 years. A native of Mellehalli in Ramanagara taluk, he was a resident of Ullala near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

On hearing the news, Dr. Parameshwara rushed to the spot. Ramesh’s family members were also on their way to Bengaluru when we went to the Press.

ED to grill Dr. Parameshwara?

There seems to be more trouble for Dr. Parameshwara as Income Tax Department is all set to handover the probe to Enforcement Directorate (ED) as money laundering seems to be involved in the transactions of educational institutions run by the senior Congress leader.

