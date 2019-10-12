All India Health Professionals Conference begins in city

October 12, 2019

Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases souvenir; to visit CFTRI

Mysuru: Over one thousand health professionals from all over the country are attending the two-day All India Delegates Conference (Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Mandal Baithak) organised by Arogya Bharati, the health wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS), at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri here.

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Science, Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who was the chief guest, released the conference souvenir.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who inaugurated the event along with titular head of the Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, said “We need to create awareness about social and spiritual health. Arogya Bharati is doing a commendable job in this regard. All aspects of life including our food (ahaara), day-to-day activities (vyavahaara), thoughts (vichaara), service (seva), sadhana, satsang are very important and we need to be mindful about these.”

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said “Maharajas of Mysuru have contributed significantly in the field of healthcare. K.R. Hospital of Mysuru, NIMHANS of Bengaluru and many other hospitals were set up by the Maharajas. They also supported yoga and ayurveda in the State.”

A section of delegates at Senate Bhavan in Mansagangothri.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the Reception Committee, welcomed.

National President of Arogya Bharati Dr. Pravin Bhavsar, Secretary Dr. Sunil Joshi, office-bearers Ramesh Gowtham, Raghavendra Kulkarni and others were present. An exhibition is also being held at the conference venue, which will conclude tomorrow.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan was scheduled to visit CFTRI and address the media when we went to the Press.

