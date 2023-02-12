We still have a long way to go for world to take note
Feature Articles

We still have a long way to go for world to take note

February 12, 2023

Vande Bharat Express maker Sudhanshu Mani shares his thoughts

By B. Sreekantswamy

Vande Bharat Express train, India’s maiden indigenously built semi-high-speed train has been the talk of the town ever since it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb. 15, 2019. Incidentally, the first route to be connected by Vande Bharat was Delhi-Varanasi route (Varanasi is represented in Lok Sabha by PM Modi).

Sudhanshu Mani (S. Mani), the man who made it possible as the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, before his retirement from the Indian Railways, says ‘We still have a long way to go for the world to take notice of our achievement.’

S. Mani, as his name is printed on the business card, was in Mysuru on Feb. 11, to ‘Illuminate’ the young engineers with his rather inspiring talk, at a flagship event organised by L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

Being a Fellow in Mechanical Engineering from London, Mani is an avid blogger as one can have a peek into his wide vista of knowledge on his blog ‘An Indecisive Indian’. As a writer, he has narrated the story behind making Vande Bharat Train (Formerly Train 18) in his book titled ‘My Train 18 Story’.

At short notice, Mani readily agreed to a quick chat with Star of Mysore (SOM), on the sidelines of the talk and the topic was obviously Vande Bharat, as Mysureans too are among its patrons for the rail is connecting Mysuru with Chennai via Bengaluru. Excerpts:

READ ALSO  Vande Bharat Express commercial run begins

SOM: Ever since its launch, the Vande Bharat Express has been the talk of the world.

Sudhanshu Mani: No, (in a correcting tone) it’s been the talk of the country for now and for the world to take notice, we still have a long way to go. There is a difference between ‘pride and vanity’ and we should not let that ‘vanity’ sink deeper into our minds.

SOM: Accomplishing the task of building the train in 18 months was no mean feat. How was it possible?

Sudhanshu Mani: Human potential is inherent and nothing else makes it possible. My job was to steer them in the proper direction. Moreover, when I was made the General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, I was in for a pleasant surprise as the team had a great capability. Moreover, as a team leader, I was driven by that angst (to meet the target). This is not just ‘Make in India.’ This is much more than that. Right from design to delivery, everything was done in India and everyone worked really hard to achieve the feat.

SOM: When the first train was on track, was there any apprehension, especially as many negative reviews started coming in?

Sudhanshu Mani: If you have not done anything wrong, nothing can go wrong. Yes, it turned into a heated debate in political circles, especially by Opposition parties, with so much hype built around the train. But, it (Vande Bharat) is not any particular political party’s train, but the country’s train. Negativity is a thing of the past now.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “We still have a long way to go for world to take note”

  1. Lunchave Swarga,Mosave Kailasa , Modiye Shiva! says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    The world has already taken enough of corrupt India!
    This is not the Bullet Train!
    More skull duggery in the creation of this express!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching