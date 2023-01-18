Unviable timings of Vande Bharat Express
Voice of The Reader

Unviable timings of Vande Bharat Express

January 18, 2023

Sir,

It is really beyond anybody’s comprehension that how Indian Railways has scheduled to run Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi Express  trains between Chennai and Mysuru almost at the same time.

Whatever may be the operational difficulties or constraints to select different timings, the time schedule of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express cannot be justified.

Also more shocking is that both the trains will not be running on Wednesdays !

Considering the number of passengers travelling  between these two cities, I do not think that both the trains running at the same time will be viable for the Railways. Probably in that case, the Railways may cancel Shatabdi Express at the later date. 

Best option would be to start Vande Bharat Express from Mysuru at around 7 am to reach Chennai at around 1 pm and  return journey from Chennai to Mysuru scheduled at around 2 pm. This timings  will be convenient to passengers from Bengaluru also.

I fail to comprehend based on what statistics the current timing of Vande Bharat Express was selected.

—K. Chandrahas

Mysuru

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Unviable timings of Vande Bharat Express”

  1. A V Prasanna says:
    January 19, 2023 at 6:01 am

    Many readers have voiced their concern on timings of VandeBharat and Shatabdi running between Mysuru and Chennai. Moreso on the off being same for both the trains. One wonders the rational behind running of these trains by railways. Do DRM of SWR and SR have any say in these timings or they are decided by Union minister of railways in concurrence of PM. Through this it is requested to PM, PMO, Union minister of railways, to stagger the OFF of these two trains, and then change the timings.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching