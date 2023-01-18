Unviable timings of Vande Bharat Express

January 18, 2023

Sir,

It is really beyond anybody’s comprehension that how Indian Railways has scheduled to run Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi Express trains between Chennai and Mysuru almost at the same time.

Whatever may be the operational difficulties or constraints to select different timings, the time schedule of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express cannot be justified.

Also more shocking is that both the trains will not be running on Wednesdays !

Considering the number of passengers travelling between these two cities, I do not think that both the trains running at the same time will be viable for the Railways. Probably in that case, the Railways may cancel Shatabdi Express at the later date.

Best option would be to start Vande Bharat Express from Mysuru at around 7 am to reach Chennai at around 1 pm and return journey from Chennai to Mysuru scheduled at around 2 pm. This timings will be convenient to passengers from Bengaluru also.

I fail to comprehend based on what statistics the current timing of Vande Bharat Express was selected.

—K. Chandrahas

Mysuru