We urgently need real-time KSRTC bus tracking information

November 24, 2024

Sir,

I am writing to express my concern about the ongoing challenges faced by public transport commuters in Mysuru, especially those relying on city buses for their daily travel.

Despite the advancements in technology, it is disheartening to see that after all these years, our city’s public bus system still lacks basic conveniences, such as electronic displays providing real-time information about bus arrivals.

Every day, thousands of students, office-goers, and working women are left anxiously waiting at city bus stops during peak hours, unsure of when their bus will arrive. This is not only a waste of time but also an unnecessary source of stress for commuters.

The situation has remained the same for over two decades, and it is time for authorities to adopt modern solutions to improve the commuting experience. One simple yet highly effective solution could be the implementation of an electronic display system that shows the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) of buses.

This technology, which is already being used at metro stations, could easily be adapted for buses. By using GPS technology, buses could be tracked in real time, and commuters could receive accurate information about when the next bus will arrive.

This would make a huge difference, reducing the uncertainty and frustration that comes with waiting for a bus.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways has implemented a system called “Find My Train,” where passengers can enter the train number and track its current location. A similar system could be introduced for buses.

Commuters should have the option to track buses by entering the route number, which regular users are already familiar with. This would allow them to know the real-time status of their bus, helping them plan their travel more efficiently.

In addition, authorities must focus on increasing the frequency of buses during morning and evening rush hours to accommodate large number of commuters. Many people rely on public transport because it is affordable and they cannot afford the high costs of private vehicles.

The failure to implement such basic improvements in public transport is not only unfair to the commuters but also a missed opportunity to enhance the sustainability of our city by encouraging more people to use public transport, which helps reduce carbon footprints.

I urge the KSRTC Mysuru Division authorities to consider adopting a bus tracking system similar to the one in place for metros and the Indian Railways.

Commuters deserve to have access to accurate and timely information, and it’s high time the city took action to make public transport more reliable, efficient, and user-friendly.

— Dr. J.R. Manjunatha, Jayalakshmipuram, 8.11.2024

