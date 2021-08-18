Webinar Series on ‘Amazing Abilities of Unstoppable Achievers’ at SVYM
News

Webinar Series on ‘Amazing Abilities of Unstoppable Achievers’ at SVYM

August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) is a development organisation engaged in building a new civil society in India. 

With one of its initiatives, SVYM started working for the specially-abled persons from 1996  and is currently running a “Comprehensive Care, Support, and Treatment for Persons with Disabilities’’ (CCST-PWDs), an Institution and Community-based rehabilitation programme focusing on all 21 types of disabilities in Mysuru and Kodagu districts in collaboration with community, various Government Departments and like-minded NGOs/ Corporates. Around 22 lakh people are being sensitised and so far nearly 40,000 PWDs are directly benefited.

As part of creating awareness about “Amazing Ability” of specially-abled,  SVYM has initiated a monthly webinar series since Dec.3, 2020. The eighth webinar in this series is scheduled between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm on Aug.19, featuring achiever Sai Prasad Vishwanathan. 

Sai has featured in the iconic  “Sathyamev Jayate”  TV programme, is the first Asian with a disability to set foot on the Antarctic continent and is also a recipient of Helen Keller Role Model-2010 Award. He is the first physically challenged Indian to skydive from an altitude of  14,000 feet which finds mention in the Limca Book of Records. 

Sai Prasad will share his journey of exceptional achievements at the webinar. Interested can register on this link – https://forms.gle/rLsgNvHTwGYX7Sxo8; Please follow the Zoom Link to join the webinar series – https://zoom.us/j/95437396572?pwd=bldNZ3FLakE4VXQyUzZjQ2NIL1dNZz09; Meeting ID: 954 3739 6572; Passcode: 282668. 

For details, contact Mob: 95900-91177.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching