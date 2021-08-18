Man surrenders to Police with severed arm

August 18, 2021

Two more accused arrested

Mysore/Mysuru: Udayagiri Police, who are investigating the case of a man who was murdered and one of the accused bringing the severed arm of the victim in a bag to the Police Station on Aug. 15 and surrendering before them, have arrested two more accused on Tuesday.

Those arrested are the victim’s wife and father-in-law Almad Pasha. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

While the accused, who walked into the Police Station with the severed arm, has been identified as Khadeer Pasha, the victim is his brother-in-law Mohammed Saran Sunaina (27), a resident of Rajivnagar.

Saran, who had married the daughter of Almad Pasha about six months back, wanted to settle in Bengaluru as he was working there and had put forth the idea before his wife, who had rejected it. Suspecting something fishy as his wife wanted to stay in Mysuru itself, Saran began to suspect his wife’s character which angered Khadeer and Almad Pasha, who took Saran to a house at Ghousianagar, assaulted him with lethal weapons and Khadeer chopped off the arm of Saran, brought it in a bag to Udayagiri Police Station and surrendered. Saran had died of profuse bleeding.

Udayagiri Police, who had registered a case, arrested Khadeer, interrogated him and came to know about the involvement of Saran’s wife and father-in-law in the murder, following which they had launched a hunt to nab them as they had gone absconding. But the Police, who traced them, arrested them on Tuesday.