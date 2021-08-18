Woman found dead
August 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An elderly woman was found dead in sitting position at her house in Siddalingeshwara Layout near J.P. Nagar here on Tuesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Bharathi (63). 

Bharathi, who was living alone, had not opened the door of the house nor had come out since three days. 

As foul smell was emanating from the house yesterday, the neighbours informed Vidyaranyapuram Police, who rushed to the spot and broke open the door only to find Bharathi dead in sitting position.

Vidyaranyapuram Police, who suspected that Bharathi may have died of heart attack, registered a case and are investigating.

