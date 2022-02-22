Week-long Science Fest at CFTRI

February 22, 2022

‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ to showcase India’s scientific legacy & technology prowess

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’, a week-long nationwide mega Science Festival began in city this morning at CSIR-CFTRI (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Food Technological Research Institute).

‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’ means science is revered all over. To showcase India’s scientific legacy and technology prowess, the pan-India programme has been designed under the aegis of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The programme is being organised by different Science and Technology Departments of the Government of India under the leadership of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Ministry of Culture.

At CFTRI, the programme is being jointly organised by Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), CFTRI, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Kuthuhali. In Karnataka, the Science Festival is being organised at Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. In all, 75 locations in India will host the Science Festival.

As part of the Festival, over 45 to 50 science stalls have been set up on CFTRI campus and from this morning, high school students are being allowed inside. Over 150 to 160 scientific topics are being displayed, demonstrated and disseminated in the stalls.

The event will formally be inaugurated today at 3.30 pm by Prof. S.K. Brahmachari, Former DG, CSIR, New Delhi. The Presidential remarks will be delivered by Dr. Sridevi A. Singh Director, CSIR-CFTRI. After the two-day exhibition at CFTRI, the event will move to taluks and will reach places like Yalandur, Malavalli and Saragur where expos by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) vehicle and other scientific research institutes will be held.

The schedule of events includes lectures, expositions, science literature festival, competitions, etc. and resources like radio programmes, books and films.

The event aims to attract students towards scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories. It includes five themes — annals of science, milestones of modern science and technology, Swadeshi Paramparik inventions and innovations, transforming India, and bringing out stories of people in science. It will culminate with the National Science Day on Feb. 28.