CFTRI Pensioners Association felicitates nonagenarians and octogenarians

The 18th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of CSIR-CFTRI — Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – Central Food Technological Research Institute — Pensioners Welfare Association (CPWA), Mysuru, was held on Feb. 22 in the International Food Technology Training Centre (IFTTC) auditorium, CFTRI campus, Mysuru. Nonagenarian and Octogenarian members, who were felicitated on the occasion — (sitting from left) Dr. N. Chandrasekhara, Er. G.S. Hanumantha Rao, B. Ramanna, Abdul Rahim Khan, B.R. Subramanya, Dr. N. Krishnamurthy, Er. H. Krishnamurthy, V. Shantha Kumar and Dr. Syed Zakiuddin Ali — are seen with (standing from left) Executive Council (EC) Members Umesh Holla, Er. S.N. Krishna Rao (President), Suneetha Eipeson, Karuna Venkataraman, Dr. S.G. Prapulla (Secretary), Dr. N.G. Malleshi (Vice-President) and Dr. G. Muralikrishna.
