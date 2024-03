March 1, 2024

Mohammed Akbar (75), a scrap merchant and a resident of KSRTC Layout, Bannimantap Extension, passed away yesterday in city.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons including Shafi Ahmed of Star Foundation Group and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza was performed yesterday at Masjid Akbari in Haleemnagar after Isha Salath (8.30 pm), followed by the burial at the Muslim Burial Grounds near Tipu Circle.