March 1, 2024

Saraswathi Vasudevamurthy (92), wife of former President of Mahajana Education Society late R. Vasudevamurthy and a resident of Gokulam Road in V.V. Mohalla, passed away in the wee hours of today at her residence in city.

She is survived by her daughter Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, son-in-law T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, grand-daughters, great grand-daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon, according to family sources.