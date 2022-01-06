Weekend curfew in districts hasty, say Ministers, MLAs…: Cabinet meet on to sort out differences

January 6, 2022

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet is meeting in Bengaluru now to take stock of the renewed demand from Ministers and elected representatives to spare other districts (excluding Bengaluru) from weekend curfew restrictions as only Bengaluru is seeing an increase in COVID cases. The meeting began this morning.

The State Government’s move to impose restrictions has left the ruling BJP divided with senior Ministers including K.S. Eshwarappa, who has openly lambasted the decision to clamp weekend curfew across Karnataka.

Also, MLAs and MLCs representing several districts and constituencies aired their concerns at a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday and the CM has reportedly assured them that all the issues will be discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting.

Ministers and elected representatives feel that the Government has implemented weekend curfew (from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am) for two weeks in a hasty manner and the decision therefore has obviously evoked sharp responses.

A section of leaders even suggest the Government has not taken everyone into confidence and the same sentiments have been conveyed by stakeholders including the hospitality industry whose businesses peak during the weekends.

All along, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been saying that a decision on fresh curbs would be taken at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday but a sudden announcement on weekend curfew made on the evening of Jan. 4 after a marathon meeting the CM chaired with health experts and senior IAS Officers has left elected representatives miffed.

The issue was also discussed at a meeting chaired by the CM at the BJP party office, said sources. Many MLAs and MLCs raised concerns over weekend and night curfew as it would badly affect trade and industry. However, the CM justified the move saying that the restrictions would avoid stricter curbs like a lockdown since the Omicron variant is spreading quickly.

The issue of restricting curbs only to Bengaluru and sparing other districts was also discussed in the expert committee meeting where the experts and senior officers opposed any such move as if curbs are relaxed in other districts, people from Bengaluru would move to other places, thereby contributing to increase in the number of cases.

Circular to DCs

Meanwhile, the State Government has issued a circular to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to strictly implement weekend curfew that begins from 10 pm tomorrow (Friday) till 5 am on Monday. Specifically mentioning bars and liquor outlets, the circular, issued this morning, has asked the DCs and the Police to ensure that every bar and restaurant closes during stipulated hours and opens only after restrictions end.

Earlier, it was speculated that all bars and liquor stores would be open during weekend curfew and people could take parcels. But the Government circular clarified that all bars and liquor outlets would be closed during weekend curfew.