Get jab at 23 Pvt. Hospitals in Mysuru from Monday
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

March 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To speed up Phase-3 COVID-19 vaccination drive, the State Government has approved 23 empanelled Private Hospitals in Mysuru to administer Covishield vaccine from Mar. 8 (Monday).

Already, vaccination has been going on at 10 centres in the district since Mar. 1. In view of suggestions from medical experts to involve more Private Hospitals in vaccinating citizens above 60 years and persons above 45 years with comorbidities, the Government has added several empanelled Private Hospitals.

Dr. P. Ravi, District Family Welfare Officer and Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Nodal Officer, Mysuru District, told SOM that permission has come from the State Health Department giving the list of empanelled Private Hospitals of all districts where vaccination will begin from Monday. 

Already, training programme had been held for vaccinators in Private facilities in handling the vaccine and the syringe. This time, instead of five-member staff each at a Vaccination site, Observation site and Verification site, there will be three persons. However, Private Hospitals are free to increase the number of vaccinators.

Dr. Ravi clarified that no target has been set for any Private Hospital for vaccination and they can do it depending upon its capacity, capability and facility. Representatives from Private Hospitals have been asked to come and collect the vaccine from Office of District Health Officer (DHO) after producing receipt of online transfer of money to bank account given by the Union Government. 

As of now, Mysuru district has around 70,000 doses to be shared between the Government Hospitals and the Private Hospitals. Fresh stock was expected from the State Government soon, he noted.

List of Private Hospitals
1. JSS Hospital, M.G. Road
2. Apollo Nataraja Hospital, Srirampura
3. Al Ansaar Hospital, Gayathripuram
4. Brindavan Hospital, Jayalakshmipuram
5. Krishna Hospital, Nanjangud
6. Bhanavi Hospital, Kuvempunagar
7. Narayana Hrudayalaya, Rajendranagar.
8. Cauvery Hospital, Siddartha Layout
9. ClearMedi Radiant Hospital, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage
10. Sigma Hospital, Saraswathipuram
11. St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bannimantap
12. DRM Multi-Speciality Hospital, Vontikoppal
13. Asha Kirana Hospital, Hebbal Ring Road
14. CSI Holdsworth Memorial Hospital, Mandi Mohalla
15. New Priyadarshini Hospital, Metagalli
16. Kamakshi Hospital Unit-1 & 2, Saraswathipuram & JP Nagar
17. Vaatsalya Hospital, Narayana Shastri Road
18. Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru-Bengaluru Ring Road Junction
19. Vivekananda Memorial Hospital, H.D.Kote
20. Tibetan Phende Hospital, Hunsur
21. Tsojhe Khangsar Charity Hospital, Bylakuppe
22. Suyog Hospital, Ramakrishnanagar
23. Gopala Gowda Hospital, Nazarbad
NOTE: Cost of each dose is Rs.250 in Private Hospitals and free in Government Hospitals.

