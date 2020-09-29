Welcome to Jumbos in Palace on Oct. 2
News

Welcome to Jumbos in Palace on Oct. 2

September 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: All the five Dasara elephants — Howdah elephant Abhimanyu, Kumki elephants Kaveri and Vijaya, Gopi and Vikrama — selected to participate in this year’s simple Dasara celebration, will be welcomed at Mysore Palace on Oct. 2. 

The five elephants, presently housed at Dubare, Mathigodu and Anekadu Elephant Camps, will leave Veeranahosahalli in trucks after puja is performed and will arrive at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram on Oct. 1. On Oct. 2, the Forest staff will perform the traditional puja to jumbo team and bring them to Palace through Jayamarthanda Gate. The elephants would be welcomed at the Palace gate between 12.18 pm and 12.40 pm in the auspicious ‘Dhanur Lagna.’

District Minister S.T. Somashekar will be the guest of honour. MLA S.A. Ramdas will preside. Mayor Tasneem, ZP President Parimala Shyam, MPs Pratap Simha, Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish will be the chief guests. 

MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, S.R. Mahesh, K. Mahadev, Harshavardhan, Yathindra Siddharamaiah, H.P. Manjunath, C. Anil Kumar and Ashwin Kumar, MLCs Sandesh Nagaraj, A.H. Vishwanath, R. Dharmasena, K.T. Srikantegowda and K.V. Narayanaswamy, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Dy Mayor C. Sridhar, ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, TP President Kalamma Kemparamaiah and Vice-President N.B. Manju, Dasara Special Officer – DC Rohini Sindoori, Mysore Palace Board Executive Officers and others will be present.

