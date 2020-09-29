Promoting Rural Tourism: Badanavalu Khadi Centre to be developed on the lines of Sabarmati Ashram

September 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Cleaning of the premises of historic Khadi Gramodyog Mandali at Badanavalu village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district and garlanding Gandhiji’s bust marked World Tourism Day on Sept. 27.

The staff of Tourism Department cleared the weeds in the entire area. This time, the Tourism Day was celebrated at the Khadi Mandali to coincide with special impetus being given to promotion of Rural Tourism in Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-25.

The Department has taken up the project at a cost of Rs. 100 crore to develop the Khadi Gramodyog Mandali on the lines of Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

This centre has a rich history too. Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi had visited Badanavalu village in 1927 and 1932 to promote cottage industries as well as rural development during pre-independence period.

He wanted manufacturing of indigenously produced goods to promote the sale of ‘Swadeshi’ items in Indian market. The Khadi Mandali was established in 1927 as per Gandhiji’s wishes and started manufacturing Khadi products.

With the Khadi Centre in shambles, noted theatre personality Prasanna and a group of volunteers stayed in the village and rebuilt the sheds besides holding meetings, workshops, street performances and visual arts. Padayatras were held from various parts of the State and culminated at Badanavalu for National Convention for Sustainable Living.

Artistes, activists and leaders of various people’s movement had camped with Prasanna and joined hands in temporarily resurrecting the centre. Noted Bollywood actor, late Irrfan Khan had visited the Centre to extend support to the cause of Prasanna.

Presently, 50-60 employees are working in this Khadi Centre, according to Tourism Department Deputy Director.