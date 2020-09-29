Cabinet rejig: CM to leave for Delhi?

September 29, 2020

Bengaluru: With pressure from Legislators, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is leaving for Delhi in next two to three days to seek the nod for much-awaited Cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

The CM, while talking to media persons here yesterday, said that he will be going to Delhi to take permission from party High Command for the Cabinet reshuffle. He had ruled out any confusion or delay in the process and said it will be done as early as possible.

According to sources, pressure was mounting on the CM for the early Cabinet rejig especially from those who quit Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), and had joined BJP to become the Ministers.

MLCs A.H. Vishwanath, M.T.B. Nagaraj (the duo lost in by-polls), R. Shankar (who did not contest) and C.P. Yogeshwar were exerting pressure for their entry into the Council of Ministers.

Besides, senior original BJP leaders, Umesh Katti and Basangoudapatil Yatnal, two vocal critics of the CM, Haaladi Srinivasamurthy, Arvind Limbavali (a man behind Operation Kamala) and others are patiently waiting for their turn to become the Ministers. Caught between these two sets of Legislators, Yediyurappa was forced to go for either Cabinet expansion or reshuffle before the first week of next month.

Sources said the option before the CM was to ask the existing Ministers C.T. Ravi, Shashikala Jolle, Prabhu Chavan and C.C. Patil to tender resignation to accommodate another set of Legislators. Ravi, after being promoted as BJP National General Secretary, has volunteered to give up the Minister’s post. Jolle may be replaced by Katti who is waiting for over one year to become a Minister. With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls due in next four to five months, the party is toying with the idea of inducting Limbavali into the Cabinet. But, Bengaluru has already three Ministers — Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Housing Minister V. Somanna and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan — and having one more Minister from the city may anger a few districts that have no representation at all.

To meet Nadda?

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given the consent for the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle, now the ball is in BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s court. Yediyurappa had met him last week and another round of talks is likely to be held during the coming visit.

The nod of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is required to check any rebellion within the party. If everything goes well, the much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle or expansion may take place in first week of next month.