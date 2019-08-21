Development is our Government’s key focus: K.S. Eshwarappa

August 21, 2019

Mysuru: Soon after taking oath as Minister in CM Yediyurappa’s cabinet yesterday morning, K.S. Eshwarappa visited Chamundi Hill along with his family to seek the blessing of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

While, the priests performed special pujas to the deity, Eshwarappa and his family members sang ‘Sharanembe Taayi Chamundi’, a devotional song praising Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Later, speaking to mediapersons about his choice of portfolio, he said that he had never lobbied for any portfolio as he believed every department was important.

“I have previously worked as Minister in Revenue, Rural Development, Energy, Health, Irrigation and other departments. I am confident of doing a good job after the portfolios are finalised,” he added.

Appointment of District Ministers: Minister Eshwarappa said Chief Minister Yediyurappa was expected to appoint District In-charge Minister in the next couple of days and added that Dasara would be held as per the usual ritual and customs.

Disappointment: On a few BJP MLAs expressing their disappointment on being denied a Cabinet berth, Eshwarappa said that disappointment and differences was common in every house. “BJP is a big family and it is common have small disappointments and differences. These issues will be addressed and solved. Our focus now is on the development of the State and addressing the flood situation,” he added.

