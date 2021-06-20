When Kodagu’s Aiyanna outran the Flying Sikh

June 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: No one flew like Milkha Singh. We all have heard about ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh but how many of us have heard about Kunjiyanda Aiyanna from Kodagu district who had defeated Milkha Singh?

Aiyanna had trounced the Flying Sikh in a 100-metre race in 1951. While Aiyanna had clocked 10.69 seconds, Milkha Singh clocked 10.75 seconds. Who better than Aiyanna could understand the importance of 0.06 seconds?

Aiyanna represented Karnataka in the National-level 100 mts. He has a credit of winning over Milkha Singh several times at National-level Meets and held the record for 100 mts for some period, unbeaten. Aiyanna never got recognition for his achievement and his name was hidden in the annals of history.

His feat came to light only after the news of Milkha Singh passing away flashed across the media yesterday. By evening, Aiyanna became a known name in many Kodava families. Hailing from Kavadi Village at Ammathi in Kodagu district, Aiyanna was born on Aug. 2, 1929 to Kunjiyanda Chinnappa and Seethavva (Macharanda).

He joined the Indian Army and served the Artillery Division. As he was a sprinter, his commanding officers recognised his talent and began training him amidst his Army duties. Aiyanna proved to be a true sportsperson and honed his skills to reach his defining moment that came in the form of National-level 100 mts. He sprinted to glory and defeated people who later rose to be legends. But Aiyanna remained in obscurity.

Kunjiyanda Aiyanna in the first place and Milkha Singh second.

Aiyanna married Gowri (Palachanda), sister of P.M. Kalappa who served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Kodagu. The couple had two sons and a daughter — Anitha, Anil Belliappa and Arun Thammaiah. After serving the Army, Aiyanna worked for Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). The unsung hero passed away in 1995 at an age of 65.

Speaking to SOM this morning, Arun said that his father used to speak a lot about his achievements. “He used to tell us about how he struggled hard in athletics at a time when sports was considered a least priority in India and at a time when there were not even basic facilities for sportspersons. He told us about how people from South India were called ‘Madrasis’ and were looked down upon by sportspersons from North,” Arun said.

“The discrimination was clear and my father had to remain in obscurity. No one recognised him and despite this, he gave a stellar performance on tracks,” Arun, who studied in Bengaluru Sports Hostel, said. Arun runs a wedding management firm in Kodagu while his brother Anil works for BEML, Bengaluru.

The 100-metre race in 1951 where Aiyanna trounced Milkha Singh.

Aiyanna’s brother 84-year-old Kunjiyanda Poovaiah is a resident of Gokulam in Mysuru and he was also an athlete who has participated in National Meets. “I had been to Delhi along with my brother a couple of times and since my brother was a sprinter, I did not pursue running much,” he said.“I am glad that my brother has been recognised at least now,” he added.