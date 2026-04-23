Rape complaint by US tourist: Kodagu homestay licence cancelled

April 23, 2026

Victim to record her statement before a Magistrate in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kodagu Deputy Commissioner, who is also Chairman of the District Tourism Committee, has cancelled the licence of a homestay at Kutta following allegations of rape made by a woman tourist from the United States.

The homestay, operated by P.A. Ponnappa of Faith Cinchona Estate, had been granted a five-year licence by the Tourism Department on Jan. 15, 2024, valid till Jan. 15, 2029.

According to officials, the action follows a report from the Kutta Police, who registered a case after the woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted after being given a drug-laced drink by a worker at the property.

Police have booked a case (Crime No. 34/2026) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to rape, assault and other offences.

A cook, identified as Vrujesh Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, has been arrested on charges of rape. The homestay owner, P.A. Ponnappa, has also been taken into custody on charges of destruction of evidence and alleged attempts to cover up the incident. Both have been produced before a Court and are under judicial custody.

Acting on the Police communication, the District Tourism Committee ordered the immediate cancellation of the homestay’s registration.

The Deputy Commissioner said tourism licences are subject to strict compliance with law and safety norms and any violation of this nature would invite stringent action.

Treatment in Mysuru

Sources said the victim, a resident of Washington, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru. Medical examination has confirmed sexual assault, and further procedures are underway.

Officials from the Consulate General of the United States in Chennai and the Ministry of External Affairs are assisting the victim and are currently camping in Mysuru.

Arrangements are being made to record her statement before a Magistrate, likely today or tomorrow. Sources added that she is expected to return to the United States on Saturday, Apr. 25.

Further legal procedures, if required, may be conducted through video conferencing, officials said. Meanwhile, local authorities and senior Police officials, including a Director General of Police in Bengaluru, are closely monitoring the case as it moves towards recording the victim’s statement before a Magistrate.