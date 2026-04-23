Hospitals brace for heatwave

April 23, 2026

Heatstroke wards readied at K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a hotter-than-usual summer and temperatures likely to rise by up to 3°C above normal, Government hospitals across the State are gearing up to handle heat-related illnesses.

Following State Government‘s directions, district hospitals have begun setting up dedicated heatstroke wards.

In Mysuru, both K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital have established such facilities. While a ward has been set up in the surgical block at K.R. Hospital, a similar facility has been made on the first floor of Cheluvamba Hospital to cater to children.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani said that each hospital has set up a 30-bed heatstroke ward.

“Each ward is staffed with a duty doctor, two nurses working in shifts and a Group D employee. All necessary medicines have been stocked to treat patients based on their symptoms,” she said.

She added that no heatstroke cases have been reported so far. “Heatstroke cases are relatively rare in the Mysuru region, as we have not seen many over the years. However, the wards have been set up as a precaution following Government directions, so that we are prepared for any emergency,” she said.

Dr. Dakshayani advised that people above 40 years and those with comorbidities such as BP and TB should take extra care.

“They should avoid going out after 8 am and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and tender coconut,” she said. For children, she recommended staying indoors between 11 am and 5.30 pm.