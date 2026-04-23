Vedike alleges curbs on Hindu symbols, stages protest

April 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of the city unit of Hindu Jagaran Vedike staged a protest last evening, alleging that employees at Lenskart outlets were being discouraged from wearing traditional Hindu symbols such as kumkum and bangles.

The protest was held outside the company’s showroom on D. Devaraj Urs Road. Activists later entered the store, applied kumkum on staff members and tied saffron threads on their wrists. A similar demonstration was also held at the outlet on Kalidasa Road.

Store staff, however, told the protesters that no such restrictions were in place at the Mysuru outlets. The activists maintained that such practices had been reported elsewhere and warned that any attempt to impose similar curbs in the city would be opposed.

Speaking to reporters, Vasanth Kumar, city unit leader of Hindu Jagaran Vedike, alleged that the company had instructed employees not to wear bindis, nose rings or bangles, calling it an affront to Hindu religious sentiments.

He also called for a boycott of the company’s products and warned of wider agitation if the policies were not reviewed.

Other members, including Sandesh, student leader Srinidhi, RJ Avinash and women’s wing leaders Yashodha Narayan and Yashodha Raj, were present.